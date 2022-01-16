Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post $1.52 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.56. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. KB Home has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $52.48.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

