Brokerages Anticipate Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Post -$0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orphazyme A/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

ORPH traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 326,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $77.77.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

