Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.82. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,059,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,726,792. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

