Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.65. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,895. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.20. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

