Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. CONMED posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

CONMED stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,356. CONMED has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth $14,466,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

