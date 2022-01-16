Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce earnings of $5.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.77 and the lowest is $4.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $17.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $604.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 122.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $27,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

