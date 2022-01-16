Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,860. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.