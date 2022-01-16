Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $462.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce sales of $462.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.27 million to $463.10 million. iRobot posted sales of $544.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.80. 425,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,825. iRobot has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 26.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

