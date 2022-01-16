Brokerages Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce $667.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.44 million and the highest is $672.10 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $9,879,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. 12,871,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,056,044. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

