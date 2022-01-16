Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $165.33

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.43. 373,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,007. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.60.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

