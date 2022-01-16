Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $27.36

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.