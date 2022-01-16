Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $52.63

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

