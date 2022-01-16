Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT at $215.67

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,199. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.20. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average is $189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

