Brokerages Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target at $32.20

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLMAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 2,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970. Halma has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.