Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price at $51.83

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMCBF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

HMCBF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

