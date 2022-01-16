Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Price Target at C$2.59

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,583,038.21.

Shares of SGY traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,872. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$522.08 million and a PE ratio of 0.93.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.