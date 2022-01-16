Brokers Offer Predictions for Genuine Parts’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Genuine Parts in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.72 per share for the year. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPC. Truist assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

GPC stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $3,581,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

