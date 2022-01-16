Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.13. 486,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,673. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

