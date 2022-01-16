Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 344 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

NYSE SCHW opened at $95.53 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.