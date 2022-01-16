Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

