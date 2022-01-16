Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $833,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

F opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

