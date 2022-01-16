Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $328.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.58. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

