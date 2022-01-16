Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 74.5% in December

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

BURBY stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

