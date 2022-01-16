Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 355.8% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 818,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 736,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.65 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 17.15 and a 12 month high of 21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is 19.78 and its 200-day moving average is 20.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

