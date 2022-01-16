California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 172,556 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,556 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of United Parcel Service worth $463,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $1,366,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

