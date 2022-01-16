California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,904,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,085 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.40% of Cisco Systems worth $920,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 463.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 49,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 228,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

