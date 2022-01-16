California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.85 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,399 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,853,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,820.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,473 shares of company stock worth $436,640,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,210.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

