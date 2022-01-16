California Public Employees Retirement System Has $410.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $410,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $216.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.86. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

