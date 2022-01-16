California Public Employees Retirement System Has $594.58 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,926,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.78% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $594,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $161.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

