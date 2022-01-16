Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $57.00 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,205 shares of company stock worth $10,906,689 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $5,867,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

