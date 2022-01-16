Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,046 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

