Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orange by 33.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Orange by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Orange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

