Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $97.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

