Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.42. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

