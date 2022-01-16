Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 646,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602 over the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

