Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TVE. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.02.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$4.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

