Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $30.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $806.15 million, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.