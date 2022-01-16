Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$164.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,369.80. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$165.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$74.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$148.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$146.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$108.50 and a twelve month high of C$165.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

