Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$150.27.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 target price for the company.

TSE:CNR traded up C$1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,141. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$160.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$148.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

