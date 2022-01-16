Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$150.27.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE:CNR opened at C$154.97 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The firm has a market cap of C$109.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$160.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.24.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.