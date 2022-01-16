Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$309,550.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,955,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,087,540.24.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut bought 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total transaction of C$265,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total transaction of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total transaction of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$65.18 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$65.51. The firm has a market cap of C$76.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

