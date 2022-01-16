Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

