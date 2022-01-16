Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Price Target Raised to €52.00

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($56.82) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Cargotec has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $60.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

