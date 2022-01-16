Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Price Target Raised to €52.00

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($56.82) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Cargotec has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $60.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.
Cargotec Company Profile
