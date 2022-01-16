Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

CSV opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $967.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 41.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.