Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Down 42.6% in December

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,692. Cascade Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

