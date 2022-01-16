Casper 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.96 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $358.98 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07750860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00072598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.05 or 1.00011813 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,605,096,414 coins and its circulating supply is 3,048,725,309 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

