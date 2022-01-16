Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $31,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.09.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

