Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will post $1.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $24,836,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.