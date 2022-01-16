Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 5.3%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. 3,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 224,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.