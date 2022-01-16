Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 5.3%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. 3,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 224,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

