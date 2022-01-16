Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celsion by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth $273,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.