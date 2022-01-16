Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsion.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Celsion
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
